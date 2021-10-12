Last month was the hottest September on record for San Juan Mountains, San Luis Valley

Tom McCracken could always depend on temperatures to dip below freezing around mid-September, killing his potato vines and ending the growing season in Saguache County.

“We used to count on a frost by September 15 at the latest,” said McCracken, who began farming in the area in 1987 and is now a county commissioner. “Now you cannot count on a frost until mid-October. It’s changed considerably.”

McCracken’s observations align with new data from the Colorado Climate Center, which shows September 2021 was the hottest September on record for much of the surrounding San Luis Valley.

The San Juan Mountains and parts of Larimer County also had their hottest September on record, the data shows. Statewide, it was the third-warmest September in Colorado’s history, tying with September 1998.