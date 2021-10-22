Meet the new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate: Ashley Cornelius

Ashley Cornelius wants to give a voice not only to her younger self, but also to anyone lacking a strong representation in their cities. The award-winning spoken word poet is the new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate. She was chosen by the Pikes Peak Library District and plans to use her two years in the role to bring visibility to poetry in the region.

"I want to be at city council. I want to be at building openings. I want to be at board meetings," she said.

Cornelius grew up in Colorado Springs. She said her childhood has helped shape her writing, much of which focuses on her identity as a Black woman living in predominantly white spaces.

One piece, titled "Defy Silence," brings up a stereotype of Black people as loud, redefining loudness as something other than the volume of one's voice and as a way to make up for years of oppressed silence.

Ashley Cornelius performing Defy Silence