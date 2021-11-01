CPR Classical visits the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
It's CPR Classical Night at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science; join us Saturday, November 6th, 6-8pm for music and fun! Exposure to music is key to a well-rounded childhood. Give your kids a memory they won't forget. In a special collaboration, CPR Classical presents the NaturalTango Orchestra--tango, classical and arrangements of tunes your kids love! Also, enjoy music from two young Latina string quartets from El Sistema Colorado: Quartet Maravilla and the Mycelium Quartet.
DMNS stays open late and admission is free from 5-10pm as part of Denver Arts Week Night at the Museums...and we present family-friendly concerts near the Kids Discovery Zone! See the new "Survival of the Slowest" exhibition, immerse yourself in storytelling and poetry, and enjoy live music with CPR Classical. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science firmly champions the movement advocating a shift from STEM, to STEAM! (Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, and Math!). Encounter live classical sounds, and explore the orchestra's string instruments!
For more live music in our state, visit the CPR Classical Events Calendar.
