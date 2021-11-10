Happy Holidays! Here’s your guide to CPR Classical’s Sound of the Season holiday offerings

Great music helps set the scene for the holidays. Beautiful decorations, a perfectly set table, and wonderful food are made even better by a delightfully curated holiday soundtrack. And once again, CPR Classical provides a cornucopia of great holiday musical offerings.



Long time favorites like the annual Carol Countdown are back. Voting for your favorite carols is now live. Voting is “bracket style” with a new round of voting every few days, so keep checking back to vote in the latest bracket to ensure your favorite carol makes it to #1. Then listen for the debut of all 50 of Colorado’s favorite carols as chosen by you on Saturday, December 11th at 3 p.m.



New this year is a lovely new program for Hanukkah called “Hanukkah Reflections,” two hours of music celebrating Jewish traditions co-hosted by Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Also this year, the “12 Days of Carols.” Beginning Sunday December 12th, listen for a featured carol every day along with the fascinating story behind it. One carol each day for 12 days and then we’ll combine them all on Christmas Day at 5 p.m.



Back this year are two programs introduced last year. “The Christmas Pops” concert – a glittery potpourri of holiday favorites “pops” style. And “Shout for Joy” - a two hour joyful celebration of Christmas related spirituals, co-hosted by M. Roger Holland, II, the director of the Spirituals Project Choir, housed at the University of Denver.



Catch full broadcasts of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” ballet, special holiday versions of “Sing!” on Sunday morning and the weekend “Baroque Show,” and, of course, your favorite holiday carols and pieces throughout each day.



Check back on November 24th for a full schedule of CPR Classical’s holiday programming.