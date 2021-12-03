New residential and commercial development could come to historic Holy Cross Abbey property in Cañon City

The historic Holy Cross Abbey property on the east side of Cañon City might be the location of a new residential and commercial development.

The 187-acre site once housed a monastery and Catholic school. Currently, there’s a winery, events center and offices plus other residential and commercial uses.

Cañon City's City Council unanimously approved the preliminary rezoning plan that would add more than 850 new residences, along with additional commercial, retail and open spaces, although council members asked to have some clarification and analysis of lot sizes. It's on the agenda again Monday, Dec. 6.

Councilmember Dolly Gonzales said they need to consider the density of homes and the character of Cañon City.

“We heard a lot of people frustrated with the future of what might happen next to their homes,” she said.

The proposed Cañon City Commons at the Abbey planned development district, or PDD, calls for 25 different planning areas, specifying housing options that range from apartments to so-called estate homes on lots about an acre in size. It also includes a variety of mixed-use spaces including retail, office space, parks, trails and recreation areas.

The development plan calls for respecting the history, architecture and people of the area, including using the historic structures and maintaining operations of the winery and events center. The existing monastery would be turned into a hotel.