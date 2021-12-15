Hear the 2021 Carol Countdown on-demand
Happy Holidays! Every year CPR Classical asks listeners to vote for Colorado’s champion carol. You responded and host Matt Weesner shares the 2021 Carol Countdown -- now available on demand!
Which carol won? It was a year of resounding matchups, but at the end, enough of you chimed in to give one carol a ringing endorsement for the championship winner. The complete show is available by clicking the play button below. We’ll countdown all 50 of your top holiday songs and carols, plus musicians and artists from across Colorado will be sharing some of their favorite holiday memories and traditions.
Visit this page at any time to fill your house with hours of holiday cheer, inspired by Colorado listener’s and warmly shared by CPR Classical through Wednesday, December 29.
