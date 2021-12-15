Wind gusts top 100 mph in southern Colorado

Wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour and higher are moving through the state Wednesday, including southern Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said the high winds are supposed to continue through mid-afternoon before winding down into the evening.

As of 2 p.m., unofficial top gusts in Southern Colorado hit 107 miles per hour at the Lamar Airport in Prowers County, 101 miles per hour near Manitou Springs in El Paso County, and 100 miles per hour at the U.S. Air Force Academy, also in El Paso County.

Other locations, like Pueblo, Otero and Fremont counties saw top gusts in the 80 miles per hour range.

The high winds blew down trees, took out power and closed major highways.

Authorities also issued restrictions on high-profile vehicles throughout the region, including Interstate 25 in both directions from the New Mexico border north to Douglas County, and U.S. Highway 24 from Colorado Springs to Peyton. The Colorado Department of Transportation said multiple semi-trucks have blown over.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported around 23,500 users have been impacted as of around 1:30 p.m., and asked that only people with emergencies call them.