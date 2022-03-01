Colorado’s new driver license features pictures of Mount Sneffels, Sprague Lake

Colorado rolled out a new driver license design on Monday that features photos shot by residents.

The front image is a depiction of Mount Sneffels, one of the state’s 14’ers located north of Telluride. The back showcases Sprague Lake, located south of Glacier Creek in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colorado photographers Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon took the photos.

It’s the first update to the design since 2015. The state launched a contest in August 2020 with the goal of “transforming Colorado’s driver licenses into the most beautiful in the world,” according to the Department of Revenue.

“I’m proud that the new license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Gov. Jared Polis during an unveiling ceremony at the History Colorado center in Denver.

To get one of the new cards, residents need to renew their license online or at a local Department of Motor Vehicles. The cards are also available in digital form through the myColorado app. A new card costs $30.

On top of new photos, the design will feature the state’s name in bold type, more color and the name of the specific county where the driver is registered. Smaller details include holographic images of green chiles and a Columbine flower on the card’s front.

The photos of drivers’ faces will remain black and white. Cards will carry all the familiar driver identifying information, but with new security features. Driver information is now written in raised print, and there are ultraviolet markings all over the cards, according to the DOR.

The state received more than 400 photo entries from residents. A state committee of DMV administrators, artists and Gov. Polis narrowed down the designs to three finalists. More than 55,000 residents weighed in on a survey to determine the final layout.