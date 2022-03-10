Colorado Springs is updating its transportation plan to cover the next 20 years

The goal of the new ConnectCOS plan is to align transportation development with other parts of Colorado Springs’ comprehensive master plan, as well as the work other agencies are doing. In a presentation to the City Council earlier this week, the plan consultants said they've worked with city officials, the public and other stakeholders. They’ve identified projects covering roads, transit and non-motorized infrastructure, with six stated goals: safe, equitable, sustainable, accessible, connected and efficiently reliable.

Safety rose to the top when the public was asked to rank their priorities. Examples include improvements in roadway crossings for bikes and pedestrians and safer intersections for all modes of transit.

People also said that if they had to choose, they’d prioritize making travel easier within the city versus Interstate 25 and to target areas where the need for access to transportation is greatest over investing evenly throughout the city.