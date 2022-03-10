Colorado is shutting down its free COVID-19 at-home tests mailing program

Colorado is ending its mailing program for free COVID-19 at-home test kits and encouraging Coloradans to use the Biden Administration's federal at-home testing program that launched in January through the U.S. Postal Service.

The state program will stop taking orders at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th, according to a press release by the CDPHE on Thursday.

“Now that the federal program is making home delivery of rapid tests available, CDPHE will pivot these resources into Colorado’s Roadmap Moving Forward," COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said in the release.

"We will continue to focus our efforts on expanding outreach to at risk populations through working with local public health agencies, our local community partners, and community-based organizations to distribute tests into the community.”

However, the state will continue to hand out free tests at Colorado libraries and other pick-up locations.