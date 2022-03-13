CSU Rams off to the big dance, the sixth seed men’s team will face Michigan in the first round of March Madness
The CSU men's basketball team earned a sixth seed bid to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. This is their first appearance in March Madness since 2013, and Niko Medved's first appearance in his four years as head coach of the Rams.
They will face the 11th seed Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis on Thursday.
This story is developing and will include all Colorado teams invited.
