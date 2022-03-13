I70 Eastbound Closed between US-6 and Wolcott, expect delays
Updated 8:47 a.m.
We have an I-70 eastbound closure between mile markers 146 and 156. Detours are in place and officials ask drivers take US-6, near Eagle, eastbound to Wolcott where they can merge back onto I-70. Officials expect the closure to last three or more hours.
There is also a warning in place for wet and slippery roads at Vail Pass. The eastbound rest area there is closed due to safety concerns.
