Mozart’s favorite meal
Mozart was wined and dined by royalty, yet in his extensive correspondences with family and friends, he rarely commented on the food he was served. So just what did he like to eat?
In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, discover a bit about Wolferl's culinary tastes as Katie Mahan visits a traditional Austrian Wirtshaus (Landlord's house) where they serve her Mozart's favorite meal.
