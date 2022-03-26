Firefighters respond to blaze near Table Mesa as forecasters warn of danger

Unseasonably warm and dry weather along the Front Range raised wildfire concerns Saturday after a Boulder wildfire broke out just north of where the devastating Marshall Fire burned in December.



The fire near Table Mesa broke out around 2 p.m. Saturday. Boulder fire sought help from multiple departments to supply brush trucks, which carry water for firefighting. They also requested precautionary evacuations of about 1,200 people from nearby neighborhoods, and issued pre-evacuation warnings for parts of El Dorado Canyon.

By 5 p.m. the fire had grown to 60 acres, and firefighters had no containment. But winds were beginning to slacken, providing hope that nearby homes could be protected, said Marya Washburn, public information officer for Boulder Fire and Rescue.



"The wind is now dying down, so we're expecting to have the weather work more in our favor," Washburn said. "When the fire started we had fairly high winds."



At the time, they were gusting to 35 mph, as the fire started close to the Mesa Laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, where more than 50 firefighters soon assembled.

Kevin Beaty, Denverite Wildland firefighters look down on a fire near Boulder's Table Mesa on Saturday.

Airplanes dropped slurry on the fire, while a "wet line" of water was set by firefighters between the burning brush and structures.



"We're doing everything we can to keep structures safe and protect as much as we can," Washburn said.

As if on cue, the fire burst to life just after morning warnings from the National Weather Service that the sudden onset of warm weather and strong winds would produce fire-friendly conditions.



“Even with just elevated fire conditions, it’s definitely advisable to avoid certain activities that could cause sparks,” said Bruno Rodriguez, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “Avoiding lawnmowers, chain saws things like that.”

The Marshall Fire started on Dec. 30 in nearly 100-mph winds, ripping across open space and destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville. The debris has yet to be cleared from that blaze, adding to the anxiety of Boulder residents as smoke was spotted near the Flatirons.

The immediate concern of first responders Saturday was clearing a crowded El Dorado State Park and the numerous trails around the Flatirons, filled with hikers taking advantage of the weather.