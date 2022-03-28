NCAR fire: Containment lines hold steady as firefighters prepare for another day of fire-friendly conditions

The NCAR fire held steady overnight, with acreage and containment lines remaining about the same. The fire, now 35 percent contained, has so far burned 190 acres since it ignited Saturday afternoon near the Mesa Laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Firefighters are optimistic of another good day toward full containment, but remain cautious due to continued high fire conditions and strong winds.

“Wind is always a concern, but I'm confident our lines will hold,” incident commander Brian Oliver said at a Monday morning press conference.

Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday, along with some light rain in the Boulder area.

Nearby open space, including hiking trails close to the fire and Eldorado Canyon State Park, are still closed to the public, with no estimated time of reopening. Boulder officials are asking hikers to avoid accidentally wandering into the burn area.

“The trails here are very web-like, so they might go on a trail to start that they think is open and then end up going closer towards the fire,” said Marya Washburn, public information officer for Boulder Fire-Rescue..