WATCH: Mozart’s father, Leopold, was a strict but nurturing parent. His son was not his only legacy.

Wolfgang Mozart's father, Leopold, often gets a bad rap in history as a domineering, fame obsessed father who exploited his children's talents. There is a kernel of truth in those accusations. But he was also funny and smart, well-educated, and skilled at navigating upper crust society. He was a talented musician who oversaw his children's education with a firm, but nurturing hand.

In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, we learn more about the single most influential person in Wolfgang's life with a trip to the old medieval fortress in Salzburg, the Festung Hohensalzburg. Pianist Katie Mahan takes us to see the fortress's mechanical organ called the "Salzburg Bull" which is normally off limits to tourists. Twice a day, as it's done for several hundred years, the organ play a piece written by Leopold Mozart.

Come along with us for this one-of-a-kind musical experience and a discussion about "Papa" Mozart.

See more Mozart Snapshots episodes and check back each week for a new episode!