Denver airport drops mask requirements after judge strikes down federal mandate

Updated April 19, 2022 at 10:05 a.m.

Passengers will no longer have to wear masks inside of Denver International Airport, or on most flights, after a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration's mandate for travelers.

District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her summary judgment on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for planes, trains, buses and other modes of public transit was “unlawful.”

The airport confirmed on Twitter that TSA agents will no longer enforce the rule.

“As a result, masks are no longer required at DEN,” the airport said. “We will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”

Several major airlines, including Southwest and United, also dropped their requirements soon after the ruling.