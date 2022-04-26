Colorado Springs Police Department has room for improvement but no red flags, use of force audit finds

The Colorado Springs Police Department has "very minor or no racial/ethnic disparities in use of force for both Black and Hispanic individuals compared to (w)hite individuals." That's the conclusion of an audit on how CSPD uses force, released Tuesday.

Researchers also said CSPD is a leader in its field when it comes to training models surrounding the use of force and prohibiting the use of chokeholds.

CSPD hired outside consulting group Transparency Matters more than a year ago to look into the department's use of force, including demographic data and potential disparities. Results were expected last fall, but the audit was delayed after the police department asked for more input from officers.

The report uses data provided by the CSPD between 2017 and 2021.

Robin Engel, lead researcher for Transparency Matters, emphasized that a disparity of any size between groups does not equate to bias within the department, as bias in itself cannot be measured.

"You can have racial and ethnic disparities without having bias," Engle said. "Bias indicates that the reason for those differences is because of, in this case, an officer's prejudice or a favoring over one thing or another."

She says her team can measure racial and ethnic disparities, but cannot measure officer bias.

"...and the reason for that is because I cannot get into an officer's head."