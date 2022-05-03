Mount Evans reservations open Tuesday. Here’s how to plan your trip this summer

Want more climate-related news from Colorado Public Radio? Sign up for our free climate e-mail newsletter.

Reservations are for a two-hour entry window on a specific date. They are required if you’re planning to visit the mountain anytime between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and can be made online up to 30 days in advance of your trip.

Entry costs $15 for most cars, plus a $2 reservation fee. Reservations are refundable if you cancel your trip more than 24 hours ahead of time.

If you’re worried about the cost, most entry fees will be waived on two fee-free days planned for June 11 and Sept. 24.

If you’re a last-minute planner, 25 percent of daily reservations will be available two days in advance at 8 a.m. On June 1, for example, those tickets will be available for June 3.

Reservations at other sites in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will open in May.

Tickets for the Brainard Lake Recreation Area will go live on May 26. Those reservations can be made up to 15 days in advance.