Chicano murals tell the history of southern Colorado. They’re among the most endangered places in the U.S.

Colorado's Chicano murals are among the most endangered historic places in the nation. That includes several in southern Colorado.

A large untitled mural in Pueblo's Plaza Verde Park painted by Leo Lucero in 1978 symbolizes the spirit of the Indigenous people and the land before colonization. Another mural in San Luis was painted in 1986 by Carlos Sandoval. Sierras y Colores commemorates the oldest town in Colorado - San Luis de la Culebra - founded in the 1840s by Hispano settlers when the area was part of Mexico.

Lucha Martinez de Luna directs the group working to preserve the murals, which she describes as historical textbooks for Chicano/a/x communities.

"The one in San Luis is very, very significant," she said. "This is where it all began for many Chicano families throughout the state and in northern New Mexico. That's where many individuals consider that's where their ancestral roots are."

Courtesy of Lucha Martinez de Luna Sierras y Colores, Carlos Sandoval, 1986. According to the state tourism office, the mural walks onlookers through the history and culture that created the town of San Luis. Each panel tells a different story, from honoring the Ute people as the town's first residents to highlighting the religious conquest of the area.

The most endangered historic places designation comes from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that aims to preserve places central to the image of the U.S.

"It really helps us with building this awareness about the murals," she said. "This is what we have always envisioned as our first step is spreading the word, you know, 'These murals mean something to our community and please stop erasing them.'"

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, "the nationwide Chicano/a/x Movement of the 1960s and ‘70s integrated political activism with cultural education in arts, specifically murals, to reflect Chicano/a/x histories, bring art into neighborhoods, inspire pride in heritage, and strengthen communities in response to systemic racism, prejudice, and violence."

Many of the murals show historical events like the Spanish colonization of the Americas, annexation of the Southwest from Mexico, and issues of discrimination, forced migration and land loss.