Colorado Springs gets a dozen new works of art for 2022 Art on the Streets

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership "Brenda Biondo uses photography in unconventional ways to foster deeper connections between people and nature. In her public artworks, photographic composites reference traditional stained-glass windows to elevate the perceived status of animals and nature." - Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership

Su Kaiden Cho, another artist from Colorado Springs, used aluminum ducts to mimic a pet tunnel in her sculpture titled Betwixt. The piece is described as "humorous and somewhat playful, with a sinister sense in that you can enter the tunnel but not escape." The $42,000 piece can be seen on the north exterior wall of UCCS Downtown at 102 S. Tejon Street.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership "Mimicking a pet tunnel, Betwixt channels through un-comfortability and buried memories that individuals grapple with in the present—navigating through the loss of oneself." - Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership

Another mural featured in the annual exhibit is the work of Juls Mendoza of Denver. His work focuses on cultural identity, community and social justice celebrating his heritage.

“I am who I am in most part because of my Mexican and Latino heritage,” Mendoza told the Downtown Partnership. “Therefore, incorporating my heritage into my art is meaningful to me, and I feel it’s meaningful to those who can relate to that sentiment as well.”