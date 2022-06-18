Gross Reservoir in Boulder County closed Saturday after truck driver crashes, dies

Recovery efforts are underway for the body of a truck driver who crashed at Gross Reservoir in Boulder County early Saturday morning.

The driver was involved in construction as part of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. The driver was hauling 7,000 pounds of rock and got too close to the edge of the road when it gave way and the truck fell into the reservoir, said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol.

Emergency services were at the scene Saturday. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was recovering the driver’s body.

People should avoid the area. The reservoir is closed to all water recreation, camping, hiking and picnicking.

Denver has been working to expand the reservoir for nearly 20 years. Boulder County commissioners accepted a settlement with Denver Water over the Gross Reservoir expansion last fall. Boulder County and environmentalists opposed the expansion and said it would damage fragile ecosystems.

This is a developing story and will be updated.