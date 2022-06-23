Temporary program allowing local workers to sleep in their cars opens in Salida

A temporary program that allows local employees to sleep in their cars overnight at a park in Salida is slated to officially open with a ribbon-cutting Friday. This so-called safe outdoor space, or SOS, is part of the community’s plans to address an affordable housing shortage there.



Many restaurant workers, raft guides and even professionals struggle to afford a place to live in Chaffee County, according to local resident and housing activist Cory “Salty” Riggs. Some of them end up sleeping in their cars in a variety of places, both legal and illegal, she said.

“Living in your car is a little bit more expensive than you'd imagine,” Riggs said. “Instead of paying rent and bills, you still have to provide ice and propane (for) keeping your food cold and your coffee hot. Just like all the other nickel and dime costs, you have to go somewhere to charge your devices and you have to (spend) $15 to do a few loads of laundry and that takes several hours. So all those little costs actually add up along with the time spent.”