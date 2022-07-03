Flash flood warnings for Boulder, Larimer and Elbert counties, Cameron Peak Fire burn scar extend into Sunday night

Updated 4:32 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Boulder and Larimer counties in and around burn scars including Cameron Peak Fire burn scar and the Calwood burn area. The warns are due to thunderstorms and heavy rains in the area.

Flash flood warnings were set to expire at 4:30 p.m. but have now been extended to as late as 7:30 p.m. in some areas, including Boulder County. Masonville saw a flood warning extension to 5:30 p.m.

There is currently a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms for Fort Collins Sunday afternoon and a 40 percent in the evening. In Boulder, there is a 75 percent chance of thunderstorms for most of the evening.

Along with flood warnings, hail was predicted for 4:30 p.m. in Elbert County.

Be sure to check the weather before venturing out for any holiday weekend plans.