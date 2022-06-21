WATCH: Day four of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings

The fourth day of the House committee hearing will begin on Tuesday, June 21, at 10:45 a.m. MT.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks began with a prime-time opener June 9. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.