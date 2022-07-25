In Costilla County where over 99 percent of land is private, a new trail system emerges

Located just east of the town of San Luis in Costilla County, the newly unveiled hiking and mountain biking trail system in Rito Seco Park has been in the works for the past 12 years.

The system is a boon to the area, where established hiking trails are hard to come by. They're closer than anything the town of San Luis has had before, according to Shirley Romero-Otero, the executive director of the Move Mountains Project, a non-profit in the county that conducts outdoor programming for youth.

“[Rito Seco] is more easily accessible than anywhere else that we would go to do hiking,” she said. “Having these trails in our own backyard, we are just going to have more accessibility for our kids and the community as a whole.”

Over 99 percent of land in Costilla County is privately owned, said Mick Daniel, director of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors. The organization works to create accessible and inclusive outdoor recreation opportunities.