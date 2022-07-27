Colorado weather: Rain causes minor flooding along I-25 corridor with more storms on the way

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shut down the Flagler Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Kit Carson County on Tuesday after the reservoir overflowed and flooded a nearby county road. The closure will last until flood waters recede, said CPW’s acting director Heather Dugan in a statement.

“We are closing it to protect the public,” Dugan said. “It is not safe to drive on a county road that crosses the dam, and CPW is concerned about the houses below the dam in the event we get more rain in the area later this week, as forecasted.”

No weather-related injuries have been reported so far. Still, forecasters are warning residents of the continued threat from flooding, especially in communities near burn scars from recent wildfires.

Expect flood and severe thunderstorm warnings to pop-up through the rest of the week. The stronger storms will be capable of producing “1 to 2 inches of rain in 30 minutes,” according to the NWS.

The NWS’s Pueblo office is warning El Paso County residents there’s a potential for flash flooding and up to nickel-sized hail Wednesday afternoon and evening.