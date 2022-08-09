Small plane crashed in South Metro Denver, killing the pilot
A small single-engine plane crashed near Centennial Airport Tuesday, killing the pilot.
South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 12:50 p.m. According to Lauren Ono of South Metro Fire District, there was no one else on board and no buildings were damaged.
Crews arrived on-scene near the FedEx building in the 14200 block of the Greassland Drive to find the small Cessna 182. Ono said they found the pilot dead following an evaluation of the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
