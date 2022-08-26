The sounds of a new mountain bike park in Colorado Springs

By Will Taylor
Ron Chittum stands above the newly opened bike park in Cresta Open Space.

Sweeping berms and rocky jumps make up just part of the new mountain bike park in Cresta Open Space in southwestern Colorado Springs. The park offers a variety of features for riders looking to hone their skills or those simply wishing for a slow meander down a trail. The park opened at the beginning of August and, according to coach Ron Chitthum, it's already seeing a lot of traffic from riders from Cheyenne Mountain Highschool’s mountain bike team.

Riders from the Cheyenne Mountain High School mountain bike team winding down the lower part of the skills track.

 

A sign denoting the pump track portion of the park.
High school riders going over a rocky portion of the skills trail.

KRCC's Will Taylor recently visited the park and talked to members of the team and coaches Ron Chittum and Pard Morrison.

