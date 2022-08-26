The sounds of a new mountain bike park in Colorado Springs
Sweeping berms and rocky jumps make up just part of the new mountain bike park in Cresta Open Space in southwestern Colorado Springs. The park offers a variety of features for riders looking to hone their skills or those simply wishing for a slow meander down a trail. The park opened at the beginning of August and, according to coach Ron Chitthum, it's already seeing a lot of traffic from riders from Cheyenne Mountain Highschool’s mountain bike team.
KRCC's Will Taylor recently visited the park and talked to members of the team and coaches Ron Chittum and Pard Morrison.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!