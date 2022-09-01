Meet KRCC’s new Morning Edition host, Jess Hazel

KRCC has a new local Morning Edition host starting today. Jess Hazel will be the voice Southern Colorado listeners hear on weekdays beginning at 6 a.m.

“I can't wait to meet the people of Southern Colorado,” Hazel said. “I’m looking forward to building connections with listeners through a shared appreciation for storytelling and public radio.”

Hazel, who was previously at Yellowstone Public Radio, has reported on criminal justice, education and environmental science. For a recent story, which aired nationwide on All Things Considered, they followed a high school biology class on a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

"I'm excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, managing editor of KRCC. “Their passion for being a morning host and speaking with the listeners is really clear, and I know they'll be a great addition to the news team."

Read the full announcement here.