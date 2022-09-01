Meet KRCC’s new Morning Edition host, Jess Hazel
KRCC has a new local Morning Edition host starting today. Jess Hazel will be the voice Southern Colorado listeners hear on weekdays beginning at 6 a.m.
“I can't wait to meet the people of Southern Colorado,” Hazel said. “I’m looking forward to building connections with listeners through a shared appreciation for storytelling and public radio.”
Hazel, who was previously at Yellowstone Public Radio, has reported on criminal justice, education and environmental science. For a recent story, which aired nationwide on All Things Considered, they followed a high school biology class on a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
"I'm excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, managing editor of KRCC. “Their passion for being a morning host and speaking with the listeners is really clear, and I know they'll be a great addition to the news team."
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!