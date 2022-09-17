Three dead after planes crash near Niwot in Boulder County
Three people are dead after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning.
Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to reports of the crash at around 10 a.m., according to a press release. The incident was reported near N. 95th St. and Niwot Rd. in the town of Niwot. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and roads have been closed in the area as officials continue to inspect the scene.
Denver7 reports that at least one small plane was involved in the crash. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been made available.
This story is developing.
