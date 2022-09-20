Autumn is upon us! But the fall colors might be a little less bright in some areas of Southern Colorado this year.

The third week of September is usually pretty good for leaf peeping in the high country. But forester Alex Rudney with the U.S. Forest Service in Chaffee County said this year an unusual outbreak of a certain type of moth called the Large Aspen Tortrix this past spring damaged aspen leaves across tens of thousands of acres in southern Colorado.

“It's a little hard to predict a whole mountain range worth a color with something that's impacted it that I've never seen (so widespread) before,” he said, “but my suspicion is that it will be less brilliant than it would have been without that.”

The leaves grew back, Rudney said, but they are thinner than normal and it’s not clear what caused the outbreak.



There may be some areas that weren’t affected by the moths, he said. The color change is just beginning at very high elevations, around 11,000 feet, which is normal timing. It can change quickly though, he said, depending on temperatures and weather conditions. As it gets later in September, one of the areas he said might have good colors is State Highway 165 between Rye and Lake Isabel in the Pike San Isabel National Forest, west of Pueblo.