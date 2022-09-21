WIN TICKETS from CPR Classical to Eric Whitacre with Kantorei at the Newman Center

CPR Classical presents Eric Whitacre at the Newman Center with Kantorei and the Lamont Symphony Orchestra Strings on Saturday, October 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the premiere of the newly orchestrated arrangement of Whitacre's "The Sacred Veil," commissioned by Denver's own Kantorei.

“The Sacred Veil” is a 12-movement work and the most recent collaboration between Eric Whitacre and poet/lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri. It tells a story of life, love and loss. Silvestri’s wife, Julie, died of ovarian cancer at age 36 in 2005, leaving two young children. Including texts from Silvestri, Whitacre and Julie herself, the intimate, compelling score tells a story of courtship, love, loss and the search for solace. Although inspired by this extraordinary and moving friendship, the piece does not mention Julie by name and shares a very human journey –one that so many of us can relate to.

See sweepstakes rules here.