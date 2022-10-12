Colorado Springs City Council passes resolution opposing recreational marijuana ballot questions

The Colorado Springs city council has taken a formal stance against two ballot measures that would legalize and tax recreational cannabis sales in town for the first time.

Members voted 6-3 in favor of a resolution Monday night that describes legalization as a change that would lead to more crime and negatively impact economic growth. Supporters of the resolution said its passage was a symbolic gesture ahead of next month’s election.

“Citizens deserve to know where their city council stands on the issue,” said District 1 Rep. Dave Donelson, who introduced the resolution during Monday’s meeting. “I have many deep concerns.”

Colorado voters legalized recreational sales statewide in 2012, but cities like Colorado Springs still have the power to prohibit commercial sales within their jurisdiction.

If approved by the city’s voters, Question 300 would repeal Colorado Springs’ ban on recreational pot sales, which was enacted in 2013. It would also allow the city’s 114 existing medical marijuana dispensaries to apply for recreational sale licenses.

Question 301 would impose a new 5 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana.

During Monday’s council meeting, members spent over two hours discussing their views on the ballot questions and listening to public comment before voting on the resolution. Attendees expressed a range of opinions.