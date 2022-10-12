In the race for Colorado’s eighth district, two candidates have local roots, and a national spotlight

Kirkmeyer, who owned a dairy farm and a flower shop at the time, ran for Weld County commissioner herself, and ended up serving on the board for nearly two decades before being elected to the state Senate two years ago.

On issues like gun control, abortion, government spending and climate, Kirkmeyer and Carveo by and large follow the positions of their respective political parties. Kirkmeyer says she would support a federal abortion ban, while Caraveo was a cosponsor of the state’s new law codifying legal abortion. Caraveo backs the Inflation Reduction Act and the president’s student loan forgiveness program. Kirkmeyer doesn’t; she's worried about how much the government is spending.

“It's an issue that impacts all — getting the spending under control, getting the debt under control and start chipping away at that debt over 30 trillion,” she said.

Kirkmeyer and Caraveo do agree on one thing: when it comes to what voters are concerned about, the top priority is the rising cost of living.

“I’ve been out walking and hitting doors since January of this year,” said Kirkmeyer. “It’s the number one issue that people bring up at birthday parties at backyard BBQs at family gatherings... It’s how much it’s costing for food, for shelter, for energy, for transportation. That’s it.”

With Democrats in power locally and nationally, Caraveo has pushed back against attacks that her party is to blame.

She highlights moves by the Democratic state legislature to close some tax loopholes and reduce health care costs.

“I think it's easy to buy into the fear mongering that the other side does, where they point out just the negatives. But it's really important to look at the specifics of what we have done,” she said.

Narrow margins bring national attention

As the campaigns enter their final month, the national interest in the race is clear. High profile members of both political parties have swung through the district to stump with Kirkmeyer and Caraveo.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, one of the country's highest profile Latino politicians and, like Caraveo, also a son of Mexican immigrants, recently spent the day with her on the campaign trail.

“She's running in the hardest district in America,” Democratic U.S Senator Michael Bennet told a crowd of supporters when he joined Caraveo and Padilla on one of their stops. “This is the closest district in America. That's because unfortunately — no, this is actually fortunate — we live in a state where we don't have partisan gerrymandering. We do it the right way.”

Another Californian, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican leader in the House, campaigned for Kirkmeyer on Saturday. Press was not allowed to attend.

Lots of national money is also flowing in on both sides.

As of the last campaign finance disclosures this summer, Caraveo had raised $1.1 million, well ahead of Kirkmeyer, who’d brought in just under $400,000. However the most significant money in the race is from outside groups. Conservative groups aligned with Kirkmeyer have spent nearly $3.4 million dollars boosting her and attacking Caraveo, while those on Caraveo’s side have put in around $2.8 million, according to the website Open Secrets.