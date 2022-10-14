Arkansas River levee mural contest will highlight Pueblo’s history

Artists can now submit designs for a special section of a mural in Pueblo along the rebuilt levee lining the Arkansas River.

The theme celebrates Pueblo's history. The winning design will incorporate the five flags on the city seal that represent countries and territories that Pueblo has been part of over the past 200 years. Those include France, Mexico, Texas, Spain, and the U.S.

The city is looking for designs that "tell a visual story of the history of Pueblo and represent the community… without recreating the official City Seal," according to a news release about the contest.

“This theme represents our history and culture of Pueblo," said Pueblo City Councilor Sarah Martinez, "while allowing our talented art community the opportunity to showcase their designs in a lasting and historic way on the Pueblo Levee."

Indigenous people lived in and passed through the region as well. While the design must incorporate the five flags, "that theme is open-ended and up to interpretation, so if an artist would like to include Native history in the design it would be totally appropriate and welcomed," said Haley Sue Robinson with the city.