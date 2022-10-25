A quick look at local issues on 2022 general election ballots in Southern Colorado

By Shanna Lewis
· Today, 3:25 pm
Voters can drop off ballots at polling stations up until November 8th. Pictured here: El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's Office, Oct. 27, 2016

Voters in a number of Southern Colorado counties have municipal, county, school district, special service district measures to consider on their ballots. Here’s a county-by-county overview of local ballot measures from around the KRCC listening area. 

To view your sample ballot you can visit the Colorado Secretary of State's office website.

Bent 

  • City of Las Animas Appointment of City Clerk 2A
  • City of Las Animas Appointment of City Treasurer 2B
  • City of Las Animas Publish Ordinances by Title Only 2C
  • McClave School District RE-2 Bond Question 4

Chaffee

  • City of Salida Ballot Issue 2A: Annual Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals
  • City of Salida Ballot Issue 2B: Nightly Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals
  • Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A: More Affordable Housing
  • Chaffee County Ballot Question 1A: Expanding Use of Existing Lodging Tax
  • Chaffee County Ballot Question 1B: Expanding Term Limits of Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners

Costilla

  • Costilla County Ballot Issue 1A

Crowley

  • Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2A Marijuana Tax
  • Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2B Sales Tax

Custer

  • Ballot Issue 5A: Fremont School District Re-2 Bonds
  • Custer County School District C-1 Ballot Question 4A

El Paso

  • City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300
  • City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301
  • Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A
  • City of Fountain Ballot Issue 2B
  • Town of Monument Ballot Question 2A
  • Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2C
  • Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2D
  • Lewis-Palmer Consolidated School District No. 38 Ballot Issue 4A
  • Hanover School District 28 Ballot Issue 4B
  • Ellicott School District No. 22 Ballot Issue 4C
  • Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5C
  • Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds

Fremont

  • City of Cañon City Issue #2A
  • City of Cañon City Issue #2B
  • City of Cañon City Issue #2C
  • City of Cañon City Issue #2D
  • Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds
  • John C. Fremont Library District Ballot Issue No. 6a: Mill Levy Increase

Las Animas

  • Referendum 2A (Trinidad)
  • Referendum 2B (Trinidad)

Otero

  • Town of Fowler Ballot Question 2A
  • City of La Junta Ballot Question 2B

Park

  • Park County Ballot Issue 1A
  • Park County Ballot Issue 1B
  • Park County Ballot Issue 1C - Park County Board of County Commissioners-Term Lengthening
  • North-West Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A-Mill Levy Increase
  • Platte Canyon School District No. 1 Ballot Issue 4A - Bonds

Prowers

  • Town of Hartman Ballot Issue 2A
  • City of Lamar Ballot Question 300

Pueblo

  • Pueblo County Ballot Question 1A
  • Pueblo County Ballot Question 1B
  • City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2A
  • City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B
  • Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6C
  • Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6D

Teller

  • City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A
  • City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2B
  • City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2C
  • Divide Fire Protection District Mill Levy Increase Ballot Issue 6A
  • Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A

Saguache

  • Gunnison Watershed School District RE-1J Bonds Ballot Issue 5A

The following counties do not have local ballot issues this year. But voters there will have to decide on candidates running for local offices.

  • Alamosa
  • Baca 
  • Cheyenne 
  • Conejos 
  • Huerfano
  • Kiowa
  • Lincoln 
  • Colfax, NM 

