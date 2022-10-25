A quick look at local issues on 2022 general election ballots in Southern Colorado

Voters in a number of Southern Colorado counties have municipal, county, school district, special service district measures to consider on their ballots. Here’s a county-by-county overview of local ballot measures from around the KRCC listening area.

To view your sample ballot you can visit the Colorado Secretary of State's office website.

Bent

City of Las Animas Appointment of City Clerk 2A

City of Las Animas Appointment of City Treasurer 2B

City of Las Animas Publish Ordinances by Title Only 2C

McClave School District RE-2 Bond Question 4

Chaffee

City of Salida Ballot Issue 2A: Annual Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals

City of Salida Ballot Issue 2B: Nightly Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals

Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A: More Affordable Housing

Chaffee County Ballot Question 1A: Expanding Use of Existing Lodging Tax

Chaffee County Ballot Question 1B: Expanding Term Limits of Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners

Costilla

Costilla County Ballot Issue 1A

Crowley

Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2A Marijuana Tax

Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2B Sales Tax

Custer

Ballot Issue 5A: Fremont School District Re-2 Bonds

Custer County School District C-1 Ballot Question 4A

El Paso

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A

City of Fountain Ballot Issue 2B

Town of Monument Ballot Question 2A

Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2C

Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2D

Lewis-Palmer Consolidated School District No. 38 Ballot Issue 4A

Hanover School District 28 Ballot Issue 4B

Ellicott School District No. 22 Ballot Issue 4C

Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5C

Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds

Fremont

City of Cañon City Issue #2A

City of Cañon City Issue #2B

City of Cañon City Issue #2C

City of Cañon City Issue #2D

Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds

John C. Fremont Library District Ballot Issue No. 6a: Mill Levy Increase

Las Animas

Referendum 2A (Trinidad)

Referendum 2B (Trinidad)

Otero

Town of Fowler Ballot Question 2A

City of La Junta Ballot Question 2B

Park

Park County Ballot Issue 1A

Park County Ballot Issue 1B

Park County Ballot Issue 1C - Park County Board of County Commissioners-Term Lengthening

North-West Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A-Mill Levy Increase

Platte Canyon School District No. 1 Ballot Issue 4A - Bonds

Prowers

Town of Hartman Ballot Issue 2A

City of Lamar Ballot Question 300

Pueblo

Pueblo County Ballot Question 1A

Pueblo County Ballot Question 1B

City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2A

City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B

Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6C

Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6D

Teller

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2B

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2C

Divide Fire Protection District Mill Levy Increase Ballot Issue 6A

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A

Saguache

Gunnison Watershed School District RE-1J Bonds Ballot Issue 5A

The following counties do not have local ballot issues this year. But voters there will have to decide on candidates running for local offices.