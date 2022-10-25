A quick look at local issues on 2022 general election ballots in Southern Colorado
Voters in a number of Southern Colorado counties have municipal, county, school district, special service district measures to consider on their ballots. Here’s a county-by-county overview of local ballot measures from around the KRCC listening area.
To view your sample ballot you can visit the Colorado Secretary of State's office website.
Bent
- City of Las Animas Appointment of City Clerk 2A
- City of Las Animas Appointment of City Treasurer 2B
- City of Las Animas Publish Ordinances by Title Only 2C
- McClave School District RE-2 Bond Question 4
Chaffee
- City of Salida Ballot Issue 2A: Annual Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals
- City of Salida Ballot Issue 2B: Nightly Occupational Tax For Short Term Rentals
- Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A: More Affordable Housing
- Chaffee County Ballot Question 1A: Expanding Use of Existing Lodging Tax
- Chaffee County Ballot Question 1B: Expanding Term Limits of Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners
Costilla
- Costilla County Ballot Issue 1A
Crowley
- Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2A Marijuana Tax
- Town of Sugar City Ballot Issue 2B Sales Tax
Custer
- Ballot Issue 5A: Fremont School District Re-2 Bonds
- Custer County School District C-1 Ballot Question 4A
El Paso
- City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300
- City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301
- Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A
- City of Fountain Ballot Issue 2B
- Town of Monument Ballot Question 2A
- Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2C
- Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2D
- Lewis-Palmer Consolidated School District No. 38 Ballot Issue 4A
- Hanover School District 28 Ballot Issue 4B
- Ellicott School District No. 22 Ballot Issue 4C
- Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5C
- Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds
Fremont
- City of Cañon City Issue #2A
- City of Cañon City Issue #2B
- City of Cañon City Issue #2C
- City of Cañon City Issue #2D
- Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds
- John C. Fremont Library District Ballot Issue No. 6a: Mill Levy Increase
Las Animas
- Referendum 2A (Trinidad)
- Referendum 2B (Trinidad)
Otero
- Town of Fowler Ballot Question 2A
- City of La Junta Ballot Question 2B
Park
- Park County Ballot Issue 1A
- Park County Ballot Issue 1B
- Park County Ballot Issue 1C - Park County Board of County Commissioners-Term Lengthening
- North-West Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A-Mill Levy Increase
- Platte Canyon School District No. 1 Ballot Issue 4A - Bonds
Prowers
- Town of Hartman Ballot Issue 2A
- City of Lamar Ballot Question 300
Pueblo
- Pueblo County Ballot Question 1A
- Pueblo County Ballot Question 1B
- City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2A
- City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B
- Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6C
- Pueblo West Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6D
Teller
- City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A
- City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2B
- City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2C
- Divide Fire Protection District Mill Levy Increase Ballot Issue 6A
- Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A
Saguache
- Gunnison Watershed School District RE-1J Bonds Ballot Issue 5A
The following counties do not have local ballot issues this year. But voters there will have to decide on candidates running for local offices.
- Alamosa
- Baca
- Cheyenne
- Conejos
- Huerfano
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Colfax, NM
