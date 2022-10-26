Douglas County deputies kill two in shootout at Lone Tree RTD station

Douglas County deputies shot and killed two people in a stolen car during a shootout Tuesday night.

Around 11:36 p.m., deputies were patrolling RTD’s Lincoln Station parking lot in Lone Tree when they saw a black Kia with no license plates, according to a statement on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The locks on the vehicle doors were also punched out and missing.

The deputies say when they approached the car, two suspects inside began shooting at them.

Six deputies returned fire. The sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place for the surrounding area, which has since been lifted.

Both people inside the stolen Kia were killed in the shootout. One officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. RTD’s Lincoln Station garage remains closed Wednesday morning while the office investigates the incident.

“Please make other arrangements at the Ridgegate or Park Meadows RTD locations while the investigation is complete,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.