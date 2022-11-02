Colorado Springs City Councilor Stephannie Fortune announces leukemia diagnosis, says she’ll finish term

Colorado Springs City Councilor Stephannie Fortune has been diagnosed with leukemia. She made the announcement to colleagues and others last month that she was dealing with health issues and released more information through the city's public information office Wednesday.

"I came to City Council full of excitement," she said. "I discovered a rich environment to work with the constituents of District 3 and to have a strong voice together, influencing outcomes. It will be an experience I will always treasure."

Fortune serves District 3, which covers southwest Colorado Springs and part of downtown. She was a controversial appointment to the seat earlier this year, after longtime councilman Richard Skorman stepped down.

Fortune said she intends to complete her term, but will not seek reelection in April. If she determines she is unable to complete her term, she said she'll work to determine what the next steps may be.

Organizers of a recent attempt to recall Fortune said they will withdraw the effort against her.