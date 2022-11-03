EPA awards federal grants to local air monitoring projects across Colorado

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans on Thursday to award nearly $3 million to help fund seven community air monitoring projects across Colorado.

The new federal funding, part of President Biden's effort to track and reduce pollution in historically marginalized communities, will go to a range of projects designed to track air toxins, harmful particulates and emissions of climate-warming gases like methane.

The Colorado grants represent a small portion of a $53 million package for 132 similar projects in 37 states, which represents the EPA's largest investment in community air monitoring projects, according to an agency press release.

The funding comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. It helps advance the president's Justice40 initiative, which calls on the federal government to direct 40 percent of certain climate-related investments to historically underserved communities.

“This funding will help address air quality information gaps in and near underserved communities across the Front Range and Southwest Colorado, providing community members with more data about the air they breathe,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker.

Here's the list of projects in Colorado:

Jefferson County: $225,954.25

The Jefferson County Public Health Department will partner with local groups to deploy monitors to track particulate matter, one of the most dangerous forms of air pollution and the main threat from wildfire smoke. The coalition will share data on an online dashboard.

San Juan Basin Public Health: $312,500

The local public health department will use the funding to deploy air monitors in Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties. A new program will also loan home air monitors to residents.