Here’s where local transportation funding is on the ballot in Colorado

From sidewalks in Denver to roads in Colorado Springs to enhanced transit service in Eagle County, Colorado voters will have their say on a wide variety of local transportation issues this week.

Here are a few that we’re watching.

Sales tax increase for more and cheaper Vail Valley transit service

Local government officials in the Vail Valley are asking area voters to approve the creation of a new regional transportation authority and a tax increase to fund it. If approved, the measure would double the existing half-cent Eagle County sales tax that supports public transit. Backers say that would allow the new authority to expand transit service across the county, lower fares, offer more fare-free routes, and help convert existing bus fleets to low- and zero-emission vehicles. The local Republican Party chapter opposes the tax increase.