Police: 2 arrested in Colorado apartment fire that killed 2

Police say they have arrested two juveniles on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson in connection with an Oct. 31 fire in a suburban Denver apartment building that killed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

Lakewood police detectives and officers arrested the youths late Sunday, the department said in a Monday news release. The names of those arrested were withheld because of their ages.

Authorities said last week that the early-morning fire was intentionally set and that two juveniles were being sought. The blaze killed Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, police spokesperson John Romero said.

The fire also injured 10 people, damaged at least 14 apartments and displaced all the residents of the 32-unit building, Romero said. Three of the injured were taken to the hospital. A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed videos to help determine the fire was intentionally set, Romero said.

The Denver Gazette reports that, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, formal charges against the two in custody were to be announced later this week.

Lakewood is a city of about 156,000 just southwest of Denver.