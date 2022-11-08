Lauren Boebert’s reelection race is too close to call

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll said Frisch has worked hard to build “a coalition of normal” across party lines in the district.

“He has specifically courted all normal Republicans on the Western Slope, aggressively gone after the unaffiliated vote, which is the majority vote [in that district], and he reached out to the Democratic base vote early,” she said, explaining Frisch’s slim lead in the race.

Boebert herself came to the office after scoring a surprise upset against Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 primary. But her first term in Congress has been continually marked by controversy. Shortly after arriving in Washington, D.C., she released a video saying she’d carry a gun at the Capitol. On January 6th, 2021, she tweeted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location as a mob was invading the capitol, and later joined objections to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. More recently she heckled President Joe Biden during the state of the Union address.

Democrats tried to have her removed from her committees after she suggested Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was a terrorist.

Meanwhile, Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, has run as a relatively conservative Democrat and has barnstormed all across the district to make his centrist pitch.

Mesa County Commissioner and former congressman Scott McInnis said voters in the district expect their representative to deliver. “I think patience runs out pretty quickly… And so if the congressperson from this district did not deliver, you know, they're gonna have to be held accountable.”

While registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats in the third district, unaffiliated voters are the largest bloc. According to the recent state numbers, about 44 percent of active voters in the district were registered unaffiliated, while 23.5 percent were registered Democrats and 34.4 percent were registered Republicans.