Teen arrested in connection with Aurora shooting that left one boy dead, another injured

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Aurora Friday afternoon that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy in serious condition.

Rolando Felipe was arrested by Aurora police at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was previously identified as a person of interest by police.

Aurora police responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Zion Street, in a neighborhood just north of the Medical Center of Aurora’s north campus.

There they found the two boys suffering from gunshot wounds. They were immediately transported to a hospital where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later. The 14-year-old remains in the hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

The boys are related to each other, according to authorities.

Investigators say the two boys were walking up Zion Street when shots were fired from the inside of an Acura sedan before the motorist fled the scene. The vehicle has since been located.

“Using this information, as well as gathering other details by responding officers, Aurora Police Officers were able to quickly identify and detain a person of interest, who is known to the victims,” authorities said in a statement.

The 12-year-old’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner once the family is notified.