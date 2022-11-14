Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch Race: Next big vote count update will be Nov. 16, both parties campaign for ballot curing

But new tallies will likely have to wait until Wednesday, the deadline for counties to receive ballots from military and overseas voters.

The next round of updated votes won’t just include those ballots, though — each county has kept some uncounted ballots in reserve to mix with whatever it receives through Wednesday in order to keep those results as anonymous as possible.

“Our county clerks and bipartisan poll watching teams are taking great care with counting every vote, and we must be patient as we allow this process to play out,” Frisch said in a statement to CPR.

Like a number of other candidates in still-too-close-to-call races around the country, Frisch is in Washington, D.C., this week for new member orientation. Frisch said his attendance shouldn’t be taken as him prejudging the result, just that he plans “to hit the ground running” should he end up the winner.

Wednesday is also the deadline for voters whose ballots were uncountable, primarily because their signature was missing or rejected, to fix the problem — known in the election world as curing. (Here's how to cure your ballot, by the way.) Other problems may include an issue with the identification the voter has on file with the state.