The Sound of the Season 2022 is here!

Family, food and festivities are what the holidays are all about! But even the most beautifully decorated home full of food feels a little empty without the perfect music. CPR Classical is your home for the holidays.

Your 2022 Sound of the Season will be full of favorite traditional specials, new holiday treats and exclusive Colorado recordings.

Returning for 2022: the 12 Days of Carols. Explore a new carol every day and hear their fascinating stories. And speaking of carols, voting for CPR Classical’s annual Carol Countdown is underway to name Colorado’s No. 1 carol for 2022! This year features tough matchups in four different divisions: Eggnog, Figgy Pudding, Snowman and Candy Cane. Visit the CPR Classical homepage to vote in the latest round or to find out if your favorite carols are winning. Then tune in Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. with Matt Weesner for the debut of the 14th annual Carol Countdown, including all 32 competing carols mixed with fond childhood holiday memories from your favorite Colorado Public Radio hosts.

New this year: Feliz Navidad! Join hosts Jessie Jacobs and CPR’s Luis Antonio Perez for Christmas music from Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Guatemala. And tune in for a broadcast of the 2022 Colorado Children’s Chorale on Christmas Day.

Hear African American spirituals and music for Christmas with the return of Shout for Joy! with Monika Vischer and M. Roger Holland, II. Enjoy Hanukkah Reflections with Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Celebrate Kwanzaa and be part of annual traditions like St. Olaf’s Christmas Festival and Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols.

Date Time Program Nov. 19 9 a.m. United in Music with Monika Vischer: a musical grounding in what we share, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait" and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 20 6 a.m. America Sings!: a special edition of Sing! CPR Classical presents some of America’s great choirs and voices. Nov. 20 3 p.m.,

7 p.m. United in Music with Monika Vischer: a musical grounding in what we share, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait" and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy."

Date Time Program Nov. 24 9 a.m.,

4 p.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude with John Birge, joined this year by new U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limon. Nov. 25 5 p.m. United in Music with Monika Vischer: a musical grounding in what we share, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait" and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 25 7 p.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude with John Birge, joined this year by new U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limon. Nov. 26 11 a.m. Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: six hours of the holiday essentials. Nov. 27 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays!: America’s greatest holiday choral performances. Nov. 27 5 p.m. Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: an hour of celebratory holiday hits and enthusiastic winter favorites from America's pops orchestras. Nov. 27 6 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker:” Tchaikovsky's famous music and classic story. The entire ballet on CPR Classical.

Date Time Program Nov. 28 -

Dec.

2 9 a.m., 7 p.m. Colorado Spotlight featuring Colorado Children's Chorale: selections from previous Colorado Children's Chorale holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. Nov. 28 7 p.m. The Ballad of the Brown King: a cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.” Nov. 29 7 p.m. Comfort and Joy!: CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio. Nov. 29 11 a.m. Feliz Navidad!: celebrate the holidays with music from Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Guatemala! Hosted by Jessie Jacobs and CPR's Luis Antonio Perez. Nov. 30 7 p.m. Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 one-act opera inspired by "The Adoration of the Magi" by 15th century Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch. Dec. 1 9 a.m., 7 p.m. Colorado Spotlight with the Colorado Symphony Holiday Brass: a special edition of Colorado Spotlight featuring festive recordings from Colorado Symphony's brass section. Dec. 1 6 p.m. Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: an hour of celebratory holiday hits and enthusiastic winter favorites from America's pops orchestras. Dec. 2 3 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker:” Tchaikovsky's famous music and classic story. The entire ballet on CPR Classical. Dec. 2 7 p.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas: two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II. Dec. 3 11 a.m. Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: Six hours of the holiday essentials. Dec. 4 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays!: America’s greatest holiday choral performances. Dec. 4 10 a.m. Holiday Baroque with Jean Inaba: celebrate the season in 17th and 18th century style! Dec. 4 5 p.m. Comfort and Joy!: CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.

Date Time Program Dec. 12 9 a.m. Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: an hour of celebratory holiday hits and enthusiastic winter favorites from America's pops orchestras. Dec. 12 11 a.m. Comfort and Joy!: CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio. Dec. 12 7 p.m. “Kontakion on the Nativity of Christ:” Late Colorado composer and CU music professor Richard Toensing’s liturgical hymn for the Christmas season. Dec. 13 9 a.m. Carol Countdown 2022: three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, and the culmination to this year's annual listener selected winners, hosted by Matt Weesner. Dec. 13 9 a.m. "Ceremony of Carols": a short masterpiece of simple beauty and innocence written by pacifist Benjamin Britten in the midst of World War II. Dec. 14 9 a.m. Feliz Navidad!: celebrate the holidays with music from Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Guatemala! Hosted by Jessie Jacobs and CPR's Luis Antonio Perez. Dec. 14 7 p.m. Hanukkah Reflections: music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Dec. 15 9 a.m. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker:” Tchaikovsky's famous music and classic story. The entire ballet on CPR Classical. Dec. 15 7 p.m. The Ballad of the Brown King: a cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.” Dec. 16 9 a.m.,

5 p.m. Get to Know Beethoven: an hour of Beethoven on his assumed birthday, December 16. Celebrate 252 years of one of the greatest composers! Dec. 16 6 p.m. Carol Countdown 2022: three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, and the culmination to this year's annual listener selected winners, hosted by Matt Weesner. Dec. 17 9 a.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival: the annual concert out of Northfield, Minnesota, featuring over 500 musicians and singers. Dec. 17 11 a.m. LIVE Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto: Verdi's excitingly intense three act opera about the titular jester, the despicable Duke of Mantua and their dark world. Dec. 17 5 p.m. Comfort and Joy!: CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio. Dec. 17 6 p.m. Feliz Navidad!: celebrate the holidays with music from Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Guatemala! Hosted by Jessie Jacobs and CPR's Luis Antonio Perez. Dec. 18 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays!: America’s greatest holiday choral performances. Dec. 18 8 a.m.,

4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah Begins (During Sing!): the sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg. Dec. 18 2 p.m. Hanukkah Reflections: music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Dec. 18 6 p.m. “Judas Maccabaeus” by George Frideric Handel: the classic oratorio about the heart of the Hanukkah story and the origins of the Festival of Lights.