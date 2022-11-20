‘We’ve lost our family.’ LGBTQ community mourns after shooting at Club Q

Haynes said he made it to the club within 10 minutes of the shooting.

Haynes spoke of the many victories celebrated at Club Q, including the legalization of gay marriage, something he never expected in his lifetime. Today though, is a loss Haynes said he never anticipated.

"Club Q doesn't have employees, Club Q doesn't have customers," Haynes said. "Club Q has family and community and…we've lost our family."

Abigail Beckman/KRCC RJ Lewis works at a club next door to Club Q.

R.J. Lewis works next door to Club Q at a separate venue called Club Buddies. They were there when the shooting happened and were close friends with two of the people killed.

"I'm still wearing last night's clothes," Lewis said. "I have not gone to sleep. I've been an emotional wreck, especially finding out about the deaths."

Law enforcement had not yet released the names of the victims.

According to police, the shooter was subdued by at least two people. It's not clear if those individuals worked at the club. Law enforcement credited them with saving lives.

Lewis said until now, they had felt safe being themself in Colorado Springs, something they couldn't do anywhere else.

"When you have someone actively trying to harm you, that does make you want to go back in the closet, it makes you not want to be you," they said.