WATCH: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect appears in court

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
· Today, 11:27 am
Police tape surrounds Club Q in Colorado Springs. Nov. 22, 2022.
Police tape surrounds Club Q in Colorado Springs. Nov. 22, 2022.

Four days after allegedly opening fire, killing five and wounding many more, the Club Q shooting suspect appeared virtually in El Paso County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The suspect has been preliminarily charged with five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime.

Read more about the court appearance.

Editor's Note: Due to technical issues, this video of the court appearance is abbreviated.

