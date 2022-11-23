WATCH: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect appears in court
Four days after allegedly opening fire, killing five and wounding many more, the Club Q shooting suspect appeared virtually in El Paso County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The suspect has been preliminarily charged with five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime.
Editor's Note: Due to technical issues, this video of the court appearance is abbreviated.
