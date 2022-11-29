Colorado weather: Tuesday’s cold front brings snow and low temperatures to most of the state

A snowstorm began to pass through Colorado Tuesday morning, with precipitation expected to last through the afternoon.

Metro Denver has seen an improvement over last year’s snow totals when the first snow of the season didn’t fall until December. National Weather Service measurements at Denver International Airport totaled 1 inch early Tuesday morning — bringing the seasonal total to just over 10 inches, exceeding this month’s average.

Snowfall totals by Tuesday evening are expected to reach up to 6 inches in certain parts of Denver. Temperatures will also remain below freezing through Wednesday.