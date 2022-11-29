Colorado weather: Tuesday’s cold front brings snow and low temperatures to most of the state
A snowstorm began to pass through Colorado Tuesday morning, with precipitation expected to last through the afternoon.
Metro Denver has seen an improvement over last year’s snow totals when the first snow of the season didn’t fall until December. National Weather Service measurements at Denver International Airport totaled 1 inch early Tuesday morning — bringing the seasonal total to just over 10 inches, exceeding this month’s average.
Snowfall totals by Tuesday evening are expected to reach up to 6 inches in certain parts of Denver. Temperatures will also remain below freezing through Wednesday.
Roads throughout Colorado are expected to be slippery and hazardous due to the snow and below-freezing temperatures. Drivers should take it slow and clear snow off cars before driving. Warming centers in Denver will be open for those who need shelter from the cold.
The mountains along the Continental Divide and I-70 have also seen a large accumulation of snow. Some mountain communities have already received up to 8 inches of snow Tuesday morning.
Urban parts of the Western Slope are expected to receive less snowfall than the Front Range. Grand Junction is projected to get between 1 to 2 inches of snow. Durango and the surrounding Four Corners region will see up to 3 inches in some areas.
Southern Colorado will also receive less snow. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are expected to receive between a trace of snow and 2 inches.
State government offices in Fort Collins and Denver will have a delayed opening Tuesday due to the inclement weather. Doors are expected to open by 9 a.m.
