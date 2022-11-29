I-25 southbound delayed near Monument after semi crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the two left southbound lanes on Interstate 25 near Monument are blocked due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
The crash occurred between Exit 163 County Line Road and CO 105 at mile 161. As of this afternoon, the lanes are still closed and traffic is significantly backed up.
